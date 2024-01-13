Pocatello woman involved in Friday's I-86 crash that injured 2 ISP troopers charged - East Idaho News

Constance Elaine Vega | Power County Jail

AMERICAN FALLS — A woman police say had 28.87 grams of methamphetamine when she fled from police and caused a crash, injuring two officers, faces multiple felony charges.

Constance Elaine Vega, 35, has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and eluding an officer, court records show.

While on patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Jan. 4, a Power County Sheriff’s deputy saw a 2002 Dodge Caravan run a stop sign at the intersection of East County Road and Arbon Valley Highway, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the Dodge continued “at a high rate of speed” onto eastbound Interstate 86.

The deputy followed the Dodge and requested assistance from Idaho State Police troopers.

At one point during the chase, the driver of the Dodge, later identified as Vega, lost control of the van. When she regained control, she began driving westbound on the eastbound lane, back toward pursuing officers, going approximately 80 mph.

Officers attempted a PIT maneuver. Rather than immobilizing the Dodge, the collision sent it through the median into the westbound lanes. Vega continued to drive eastbound — into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, an Idaho State Police trooper rammed the Dodge head-on, disabling the vehicle and ending the pursuit.

Law enforcement searched the Dodge before impounding it. During the search, police found a fast food bag containing what they believed to be methamphetamine.

A trooper disabled the van by ramming it head-on. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Vega was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance. There, she agreed to speak with officers.

She said she could not recall what transpired after an officer attempted to stop her while driving on West County Road. Vega also said she did not know about there being any drugs in her car.

The suspected meth was taken to Pocatello Police Department, where it was weighed and tested. Tests returned a presumptive positive for meth.

After she was cleared by medical staff, Vega was taken to Power County Jail, where she was booked and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating the crash.

Though Vega has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Vega would face up to life in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on Jan. 16.