Police arrest nude Chubbuck woman they say injured a man, leaving him with multiple bleeding wounds - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A woman police say caused severe injuries to a man has been charged with a felony.

Calli Victoria Loiselle, 41, faces one felony charge of domestic battery, court records show.

Chubbuck police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on the 4600 block of Mountain Park Road around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller told officers that a naked man was bleeding in the street and calling for help, and a naked woman was walking north from the man’s location.

The caller also told officers that a child was wandering the area.

Upon arrival, some of the officers searched for the woman, while others spoke with the man who had reportedly been calling for help.

The man, according to the affidavit, had dried blood on the top of his face and an actively bleeding wound on the bridge of his nose. He told officers he could not recall what happened. Officers found a wound on the top of the man’s head, described as being a “small laceration,” roughly a half-inch long.

Officers requested EMS to provide treatment to the man. When they arrived, the affidavit says, a woman was heard yelling at them.

Officers took a blanket to the woman, who was identified as Loiselle, as she was standing on the street still nude.

The woman told officers that she and the victim had been involved in a verbal dispute, during which she shoved the man down and began walking toward the door. The victim, she said, grabbed her by the arm to keep her from exiting the home.

Loiselle told the officers she was able to leave but the man threw rocks at her as she walked away.

Officers returned to the victim, who still could not recall how he was injured. He told officers he walked out of the house after Loiselle and was struck with something — but could not tell the officers what.

The officers spoke with Loiselle again. This time, she said the man had not thrown rocks at her, and she hadn’t done anything to hurt him. She claimed the altercation never became physical, the affidavit says. She said she didn’t know how the man was injured.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses, who described the man and woman being involved in an altercation, but they were unable to discern what happened.

Because the man was injured and Loiselle’s story changed with each telling of the incident, officers determined Loiselle had been the aggressor.

Loiselle was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Though Loiselle has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Loiselle would face up to 10 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson on Jan. 24.