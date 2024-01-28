Power County man charged after officers allegedly find him in possession of marijuana, fentanyl, meth - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — Police say a man had a large cache of drugs and money in his home when they served a search warrant. Now, he faces numerous felony charges.

Curtis Lee Campbell, 38, has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine, possession of hydrocodone and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.

Power County Sheriff’s deputies and Pocatello police detectives served a search warrant at Campbell’s home, on the 200 block of Adams Street, around 9 a.m. Jan. 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As the deputies approached the home, they saw Campbell sitting in a Dodge Ram in the driveway. They spoke with him, informing him of the warrant which gave them access to his home.

“Curtis immediately began asking questions and appeared concerned and upset,” the affidavit says.

Campbell told the officers they would find a firearm, marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl inside the home.

When they performed the search, police found a piece of foil with a partially burnt fentanyl pill next to the bed in Campbell’s bedroom. They also found 24.3 ounces (about 1.5 pounds) of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, two grams of meth and 19 fentanyl “dirty 30” pills, according to the affidavit.

Officers also found a vacuum sealing machine, empty baggies, liquid Narcan, THC wax, a digital scale, a blow torch, hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills and other paraphernalia items.

Campbell was asked to open a safe officer found in the bedroom, which he did. Inside, officers found a “large amount” of cash.

In a different room, officers found a silver metal box that contained a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammunition for the gun, jewelry and “male toy figurines.”

After the search, officers spoke with Campbell. He said he had been given the drugs either to sell or for personal use. Campbell reportedly told the officers he had recently been fired from his job for failing a urinalysis test.

He also said that the gun was in the spare room of the home, not his bedroom, because he may have put it there when he was high.

All drugs and money were seized. The drugs were sent to Idaho State Police labs to be tested and destroyed. The money was taken to the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

Because he was convicted of delivering a controlled substance in Ada County in 2014, Curtis was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and a second offense enhancement.

Though Campbell has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Campbell would face up to life in prison.

After a preliminary hearing was waived, his charges were bound over to the District Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned by District Judge Javier Gabiola on Feb. 23.