Prime is phenomenal! He's our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Prime is a border collie-husky mix. He’s two years old and a very good boy.

This fluffy sweetheart is good with kids, dogs and everyone he meets. Cats are an unknown right now, but huskies don’t usually get along with kitties.

Prime was an outside-only dog at his last home, so his fur-ever family will need to be patient as they house-train him.

Prime and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.