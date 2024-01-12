Quaker Oats recall: Cap’n Crunch cereal, granola bars and more pulled over possible salmonella risk - East Idaho News

New York (CNN) — Quaker Oats broadened its recall from last month to its granola bars, snacks and some varieties of its popular Cap’n Crunch cereal products sold nationwide due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The packaged foods maker said Thursday it is recalling additional products that include more cereals bars and snacks.

The affected products, listed by the US Food and Drug Administration now also include Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor, Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar, Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry, Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in animal products, fruits and vegetables, flour, and processed foods like prepared entrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates more than 1 million cases of foodborne illness every year are caused by this bacteria.

Most healthy people who are exposed to Salmonella experience a host of symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

However, the CDC warns that children under the age of five, adults older than 65, and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are at higher risk of contracting a serious or even fatal infection.

Quaker Oats said the recalled products were sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

The company said consumers should check for any of the recalled products and dispose of them. Consumers can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.