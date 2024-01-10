Report of armed student at D91 school not credible, officials say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Reports of an armed student at Compass Academy on Tuesday turned out to be not credible, according to district officials.

Idaho Falls School District 91 received a report of a possible weapon on campus Tuesday, D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne told EastIdahoNews.com. The district investigated the report with its school resource officers and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

“Idaho Falls School District 91 takes any potential threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously, and always investigates them to the fullest,” Wimborne said.

The investigation showed there was never a weapon on campus, Jessica Clements, spokesperson for Idaho Falls Police Department stated.

The report did result in a large police presence at the school for a short while, Clements acknowledged.

“When it comes to the safety of our students and our community, we would rather have a large response and make sure everyone is safe,” Clements told EastIdahoNews.com.

Clements and Windborne both stated there was never a credible threat to the safety and security of the students or staff at the school.

“We appreciate IFPD’s quick response, and value the strong working relationship we have with our SROs and other Idaho Falls Police officers,” Wimborne said.