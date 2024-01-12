Residents displaced after Pocatello fire Thursday night - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Residents of a Pocatello apartment complex are safe after an overnight fire, according to authorities.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire at 1119 North Main Street around 2:15 a.m., the department stated in a Facebook post Friday morning.

“All residents and pets were evacuated with no injuries,” officials stated in the post.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, they said. Fire investigators are on scene Friday morning, trying to determine what caused the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents, and the Super 8 Hotel provided rooms for them. At this time, there is no more information about when residents might return home.