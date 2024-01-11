Rigby structure fire likely caused by faulty wiring - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A Rigby house-turned-shop burned on Wednesday afternoon.

The structure at 277 North 4200 East in Rigby was reported burning around 4:45 p.m. by the homeowner, who arrived and saw smoke coming from inside the building, Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said. No one was inside.

Anderson said the most likely cause was faulty wiring and missing electrical outlets.

The building was an older house that had been converted into a wood shop and also used for storage, Anderson said.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was out, and firefighters were checking for hotspots. The fire did about $40,000 of damage.