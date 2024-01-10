Road closed following crash that brought down power pole and lines - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Drivers are asked to avoid part of 25th East following a crash Wednesday afternoon that resulted in a downed power pole and electrical lines.

It happened on 25th East near 65th North. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As crews work to make repairs, 65th North to 81st North on 25th East is closed. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.