School bus with kids on board ends up in ditch following crash - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — Deputies responded to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Teton Lakes Golf Course.

Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball told EastIdahoNews.com that a pickup hit the Madison County School District 321 bus, which had around 30 kids on board. The bus ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. Nobody was transported to the hospital.

Ball said the crash was weather-related and reminded drivers of the slick road conditions.

“We are in a snowstorm. People need to drive accordingly, slow down, and be cautious,” Ball added.

According to a Madison School District Facebook post, everyone is okay and safe. Another bus was sent to the scene to transport the kids home.

