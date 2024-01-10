School bus with kids on board ends up in ditch following crash - East Idaho News

School bus with kids on board ends up in ditch following crashPublished at | Updated at
MADISON COUNTY — Deputies responded to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Teton Lakes Golf Course.
Madison County Sheriff Ron Ball told EastIdahoNews.com that a pickup hit the Madison County School District 321 bus, which had around 30 kids on board. The bus ended up in a ditch on the side of the road. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
Ball said the crash was weather-related and reminded drivers of the slick road conditions.
“We are in a snowstorm. People need to drive accordingly, slow down, and be cautious,” Ball added.
According to a Madison School District Facebook post, everyone is okay and safe. Another bus was sent to the scene to transport the kids home.
Click here for the latest weather updates.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Frontier Credit Union. At Frontier Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at Frontier Credit Union.