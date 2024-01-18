School closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 18 - East Idaho News

The following schools are canceled Thursday due to extreme weather and poor road conditions.

School Districts

Aberdeen School District 58

Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25

American Falls School District 381

Charter and Other Schools

Grace Lutheran Schools

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.

