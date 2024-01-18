School closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 18 - East Idaho News

School closures announced for Thursday, Jan. 18Published at | Updated at
The following schools are canceled Thursday due to extreme weather and poor road conditions.
School Districts
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25
- American Falls School District 381
Charter and Other Schools
- Grace Lutheran Schools
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if other schools announce delays or cancelations.
For the latest road conditions, visit 511 Idaho. You can also view road conditions on the EastIdahoNews.com traffic webcam page.
For the latest weather conditions, click here.
