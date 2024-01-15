Semi-truck rolls over on I-15 in the Rose area - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a semi-crash near the Rose and Firth area, and drivers are asked to use caution.

The crash happened right before 2 p.m. on Monday. It’s on Interstate 15 northbound near West 450 North, according to Idaho 511. This is by milepost 99. The left lane is blocked and drivers need to keep right.

According to a video sent to EastIdahoNews.com, it shows part of a semi rolled over off the side of the road. Tow trucks are on the scene.

It doesn’t appear there are any injuries, ISP dispatchers say.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more information becomes available.