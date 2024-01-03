Shop considered a total loss after structure fire in Ashton - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Two people were able to get out safely after a fire broke out at a shop in Ashton.

The structure fire happened Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. at Sutton’s Saw Services on 87 Walnut Street.

“When we showed up on scene, the roof was engulfed,” said North Fremont Fire Department Fire Chief Andrew Rogers.

He said there were two people inside the building, but no injuries were reported.

“There was a father and son working inside. They were both able to get out. In talking with them, they both said they were fine,” Rogers said.

Rogers told EastIdahoNews.com the building is a total loss. He estimates the loss to be about $500,000. However, firefighters were able to save some of the contents inside the building.

“The fire cause was related to a wood stove in the shop,” Rogers said. “I believe that was their main source of heat in the shop.”

The South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist. Firefighters were at the scene until about 8:30 p.m.

“I just want to put out a reminder. If you have a wood stove, be extra careful. Even if you’ve had a wood stove for hundreds of years, it’s very easy to have that happen. Be mindful and be careful,” Rogers added.