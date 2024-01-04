Snow is expected for the next week. But just how much? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Eastern Idaho woke up to a light dusting of snow Thursday morning, and according to the National Weather Service, the snow is expected to continue to fall for at least another week.

“We are going to be in a prolonged period of snow chances almost every day — Monday might be the exception — but it’s probably going to snow every day for the next week,” said Andrew McKaughan, a meteorologist with NWS in Pocatello.

Snow showers are expected to continue on and off throughout the day Thursday with about a total of an inch. There will be higher totals on Friday, according to NWS.

A graphic posted on Facebook shows on Friday, there could be one to two inches of snow in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Swan Valley. There could be three to four inches of snow in Pocatello.

McKaughan says everybody is going to see snow, but none of the days look to be overly impactful.

“It’s just one to two maybe three inches every day through the next week,” he said. “We are not expecting any day with any significant accumulations. It’s just going to add up over time.”

He said NWS only forecasts out for a week, and it’s too early to tell what exactly will happen after this week, but there’s potential for colder temperatures.

“That could still change. Could get sub-zero overnight low temperatures, but still to be determined,” McKaughan said.

For now, NWS suggests to plan for this week accordingly.

“Plan ahead for winter travel conditions and areas of dense fog at times, allowing for extra time to reach your destination when conditions warrant,” NWS posted on Facebook.