Stinker Stores' 'Stomp Out Hunger' campaign benefits The Idaho Foodbank - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Idaho Foodbank.

MERIDIAN — Stinker Stores and The Idaho Foodbank celebrated the results of the Stomp Out Hunger Campaign with a check presentation at the Idaho Steelheads Game last week.

Since 2010, Stinker Stores in Idaho have had their Stomp Out Hunger Campaign to benefit The Idaho Foodbank. This year, Stomp Out Hunger raised $71,000 which is enough to provide food for up to 213,000 meals.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with The Idaho Foodbank to support their work to help Idahoans who are in need,” said Charley Jones, Owner of Stinker Stores. “I am grateful to our amazing customers and employees across Idaho for participating in our friendly fundraising competition for a great cause.”

During Stomp Out Hunger, Stinker Store employees asked customers to make a donation to The Idaho Foodbank when they paid for their purchases. The Stinker Store that raised the most money during the campaign was in Victor (Store #115). They raised $2,070 for Stomp Out Hunger.

“We appreciate the enthusiastic support from Stinker Store employees and customers,” said Randy Ford, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “These types of partnerships are crucial to our work to help Idahoans who are food insecure.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.