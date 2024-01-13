Suspicious death in Idaho Falls now considered homicide, suspect was tied to missing woman - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A suspicious death in Idaho Falls is now being investigated as a homicide and a Washington man has been arrested for first-degree murder.

Chris Foiles, a 42-year-old from Spokane, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Friday night after police were called to the area of Wardell Street Friday afternoon. A person contacted police, stating a motorhome parked on Wardell may match one being sought by law enforcement in Bozeman, Montana.

RELATED | Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Idaho Falls

“Idaho Falls Police Officers made contact with Chris Foiles, who was detained at that time. Inside the motorhome, investigators found evidence to support arresting Foiles with murder in the first degree,” an Idaho Falls Police news release says.

Idaho Falls Police were called to Wardell Street Friday afternoon for a case now being considered a homicide. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

A missing persons poster distributed in December says 34-year-old Megan Stedman was last seen with Foiles on Dec. 15 in Bozeman. They were driving a 1973 tan TV with Washington plates 187 WJW. Police have not said if Stedman is the victim in this case. Still, he is wanted for questioning in connection to Stedman’s disappearance. The RV the couple was in matches photos released by Idaho Falls Police. It’s unknown what happened to the dog featured on the poster.

The motorhome is damaged on the rear driver’s side, and a red stripe down the side had been painted blue at some point over the past month, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public for help gathering information about Foiles’s movements between Dec. 15 and Jan. 12. Anyone who saw Foiles or the motorhome pictured over the past month is asked to email Det. Reed at Creed@idahofalls.gov or call the non-emergency dispatch line at (208) 529-1200. Reference case number 2024-1289.

Photo: Idaho Falls Police