Temperatures drop, gas prices follow - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers will feel the chill with freezing temperatures and snow predicted throughout the week, but they are also warming up to falling gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.12, which is 36 cents less than a month ago and 29 cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $3.08 per gallon, just four cents cheaper than Idaho’s average, which ranks 16th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“Fuel demand is taking a dive after the holidays, and that trend could continue over the next few weeks. Montana and Utah, which supply most of our gasoline products, currently rank 24th and 31st in the country for most expensive fuel,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Some areas of our state are already below the $3 mark, and the state average could get there in the next week or two, especially with snow and ice in the forecast that may further curb demand.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand was at 9.2 million barrels per day before Christmas. Just after the holiday, demand fell to under 8 million barrels per day.

Today, the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $70 per barrel, which is the same as a week ago and $1 less than a month ago.

“In terms of winter driving safety and overall fuel efficiency, it’s a good idea to bundle your trips and avoid stop-and-go traffic whenever possible,” Conde said. “Strategic purchases at grocery stores, such as gift cards for restaurants and retailers you plan to visit anyway, can help you quickly accumulate some fuel rewards points to boost your savings even more on your next fill-up.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Jan. 8:

Boise – $3.20

Coeur d’Alene – $3.33

Franklin – $2.79

Idaho Falls – $2.78

Lewiston – $3.58

Pocatello – $2.61

Rexburg – $2.99

Twin Falls – $3.05