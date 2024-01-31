This New Jersey animal shelter will neuter your ex – well, kind of - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A New Jersey animal shelter has come up with a unique solution for anyone who has ever felt like their ex shouldn’t reproduce.

As part of a Valentine’s Day promotion, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood is offering to name a feral cat after a donor’s ex – then neuter or spay the cat in question.

“Because some things shouldn’t breed,” the shelter joked in an Instagram post advertising the promotion. Each name requires a $50 donation.

The Valentine’s Day offer is part of the shelter’s “trap-neuter-return” program, according to the Instagram post.

“TNR is a vital component of feral cat population control as it breaks the breeding cycle and stops the birth of unwanted cats in our community,” wrote Homeward Bound. “Your donation ensures we can offer spay/neuter surgery at a reduced cost for community cats and their caregivers in need.”

Trap-neuter-return programs are implemented by shelters and groups of volunteers across the country. The ASPCA describes the strategy as “a humane and effective method to manage community cat populations.”

The shelter’s scheme follows in the steps of other unique anti-Valentine’s promotions crafted by zoos and animal shelters for the unlucky in love.

For instance, for the past few years, the San Antonio Zoo has said in exchange for a donation, it would name a cockroach after your ex – and feed it to an animal.

And in 2021, the Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky announced that for just $10, they would write a name of your choice inside a litter box for an adorable kitty to do its business on.