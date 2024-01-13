UPDATED: Highways and roads closed due to extreme weather conditions - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following highways in eastern Idaho are closed Saturday due to extreme weather:

Highways

Idaho Highway 34 from Soda Springs to Wyoming state line

Idaho Highway 36 from Idaho 34 to Ovid

The Idaho Transportation Department asks those who do not need to travel to stay home or time their trips around weather conditions. Travelers are reminded to:

Never pass a plow on the right.

Give plows room to work by maintaining at least a three-second following distance.

If multiple plows are working in tandem, do not attempt to move between them.

Stay out of the blind spots.

Drive for conditions.

Allow extra time to travel.

Blowing snow, low visibility and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. A blizzard warning is in effect and several schools have canceled classes Friday due to the weather.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.