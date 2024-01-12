These schools are closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to severe weather - East Idaho News

These schools are closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to severe weatherPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are cancelled on Friday, Jan. 12, due to extreme weather conditions:
School Districts
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- Swan Valley School District 92
- Bonneville Joint School District 93
- Madison School District 321
- Sugar-Salem School District 322
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
- Jefferson School District 251
- Ririe School District 252
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Teton School District 401
Charter/Private Schools
- Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
- Conner Academy in Pocatello
- Alpine Academy in Pocatello
- Gem Prep Pocatello
- Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls
- Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls
- White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls
- Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls
- Snake River Montessori School in Ammon
- Vogue Beauty College and Salon in Idaho Falls
- Downtown Barber School in Idaho Falls
- Acton Academy Idaho Falls
Universities
- Idaho State University
- The College of Eastern Idaho
- Eagle Gate College
The majority of eastern Idaho is under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening until Saturday morning. Significant snowfall and high winds are forecast throughout the region, which will cause poor visibility on eastern Idaho roads.
A number of highways in eastern Idaho were closed Friday morning. Click here for the list.
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho. You can also view road conditions on the EastIdahoNews.com traffic webcam page.
For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.
