These schools are closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to severe weather - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are cancelled on Friday, Jan. 12, due to extreme weather conditions:

School Districts

Idaho Falls School District 91

Swan Valley School District 92

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Madison School District 321

Sugar-Salem School District 322

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Jefferson School District 251

Ririe School District 252

West Jefferson School District 253

Teton School District 401

Charter/Private Schools

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

Conner Academy in Pocatello

Alpine Academy in Pocatello

Gem Prep Pocatello

Holy Rosary Catholic School in Idaho Falls

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls

White Pine Charter School in Idaho Falls

Lighthouse Montessori School in Idaho Falls

Snake River Montessori School in Ammon

Vogue Beauty College and Salon in Idaho Falls

Downtown Barber School in Idaho Falls

Acton Academy Idaho Falls

Universities

Idaho State University

The College of Eastern Idaho

Eagle Gate College

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening until Saturday morning. Significant snowfall and high winds are forecast throughout the region, which will cause poor visibility on eastern Idaho roads.

