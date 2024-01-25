Vinnie Politan from Court TV answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

My guest today is the popular face of Court TV. Vinnie Politan hosts ‘Closing Arguments’ every weeknight and has over 20 years of experience reporting on some of the most high-profile court cases in American history.

Vinnie was a prosecutor in New Jersey and had a private practice before joining Court TV.

I had a great time chatting with him. Here’s what I asked:

What got you interested in a legal career?

What do you like better – being in a courtroom or being on TV?

What is the most memorable case that you have covered?

You have interviewed and interrogated a lot of people. Can you share a few tips on what makes a good interviewer?

Who is someone you want to interview that you haven’t?

What is one thing you think people don’t understand about the legal system?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Some of the trials and cases you cover are depressing. How do you keep from always being sad or depressed?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Vinnie in the video player above and follow him on Facebook here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.