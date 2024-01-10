Want to be in the culinary world? Now is your chance at the golf course cafes in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Have you ever thought about dabbling in the culinary world? Now could be your chance.

The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is searching for people to run and operate any or all three cafes at the Idaho Falls Municipal Golf Courses. The golf courses include Pinecrest, Sand Creek, and Sage Lakes.

“They set their own menus, and they set their own pricing,” said PJ Holm, Director of Parks and Recreation. “A couple of things that I would love to see is an onsite manager at each of the three facilities. That is something we are looking for.”

Holm says the months of operation would be March through September and ideally, the cafes would be open seven days a week. A social media post says the city is requesting proposals for concessionaires between the years of 2024 and 2026.

Concessionaires will operate throughout the golf season but also have off-season opportunities.

“We’ve now got a simulator and full-time staff at all three golf courses all year round. What we are thinking is it might be worthwhile for these folks to actually potentially stay open year-round,” Holm said.

He explained that concessionaires would have the right to cater events at the courses, too.

“They have a lot of flexibility and a lot of ability to make additional revenue on tournaments, on banquets that they get to cater,” he said.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that an average of $100,000 has been made a year for each cafe at the courses.

So what kind of food is being looked for at the cafes?

Holm said each of the cafes at the three golf courses has had their niche, but ideas are welcome. For example, Pinecrest tends to cater to breakfast.

“Sage Lakes has been the kind of afternoon meal type of place. Sand Creek tends to be much more alcohol-based,” he explained.

He welcomes applicants who have a marketing plan idea to create more of a branded cafe at each location. He added that he would like the cafes to evolve into something more.

“I would love to see somebody take advantage of making it into a restaurant that maybe people would even like to come to when they don’t golf but something that actually appeals to, ‘Let’s go out to dinner this evening. Should we go to Pinecrest?’ Make it more of a restaurant and less of a cafe,” Holm said.

If you are interested, proposals are due by Wednesday, Jan. 31, by 4 p.m. Click here to submit a proposal.