WATCH: Man accused of first-degree murder in connection to missing woman appears in court for the first time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man charged with first-degree murder will appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Folies, 42, is accused of killing Megan Ashley Stedman. He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail Friday night after police were called to the area of Wardell Street. A person contacted police, stating a motorhome parked on Wardell may match one being sought by law enforcement in Bozeman, Montana.

A missing persons poster distributed in December says 34-year-old Megan Stedman was last seen with Foiles on Dec. 15 in Bozeman. They were driving a 1973 tan RV with Washington plates 187 WJY.

RELATED | Suspicious death in Idaho Falls now considered homicide, suspect was tied to missing woman

Watch the court appearance in the video player above.

EastIdahoNews.com will post a complete story later today.