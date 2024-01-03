Woman gets probation after stealing money from assisted living center, switching out narcotics for Tylenol - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 36-year-old woman was sentenced on Tuesday after she stole money from an assisted living center and switched out her patients’ narcotics for Tylenol.

District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced Ashley Elizabeth Allison to three years of probation, 180 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service, and must pay $800 in court costs and fees.

Whyte withheld judgment on the charge, meaning that if Allison completes her probation without any violations, she will be eligible to ask the court to remove the charge from her record.

In October 2022, Allison initially pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft and felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and forgery, and misdemeanor abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

In October 2023, Allison took an Alford plea to an amended charge of criminal possession of a financial transaction card or number.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea where a defendant continues to assert their innocence but admits a jury would likely find them guilty with the evidence presented.

As part of a plea agreement, Allison agreed to take an Alford plea to the amended charge, and the prosecution agreed to drop the remaining charges, recommend probation and not oppose a withheld judgment at sentencing.

Background of the case

In October 2022, Idaho Falls Police were called to an assisted living center in Idaho Falls about a theft.

The owner told the officer an employee working had been misusing the company credit card and made several unauthorized transactions.

He also said Allison had stolen 190 hydrocodone pills from the elderly residents she took care of at the facility, according to documents.

When Allison came to work on Aug. 5, she put together four residents’ medication packets in bubble packs, dropped them off at the medication cart and quit, the owner said.

The next day, when the medication was being dispensed, employees noticed the pills were off, according to documents. When employees investigated, they found out that all the hydrocodone for four of the residents had been replaced with Tylenol.

During an interview with Allison, she said the assisted living center’s owner was vindictive due to her quitting.

The officer asked her if she or any of the staff would have any reason to remove the narcotic medication from the pharmacy bubble pack and then repackage them in another bubble pack at the facility and print off a label, documents said. She said no.

The day Allison quit, she brought bubble packs and repackaged medication, according to court documents. Employees noticed that instead of a computer printout of what the medication was, the label was in Allison’s handwriting.

The officer asked if it was her handwriting on the label and asked about one of the bubble packs to see if she had repackaged it. She said she did.

The officer asked her why she repackaged it. She then hesitated and told the officer that she did not do that. She said somebody must have re-bubble-packed it and slapped her handwritten label on it.

In interviews, the assisted living center staff told the officer that they had no access to the facility’s bubble packs — those were locked up in Allison’s office.

An employee said it was standard protocol for all narcotic medications from the pharmacy to be handed over to Allison, and she would distribute them to the medical carts.

The owner said Allison had been working for him for more than two years, she had been a good employee and he had trusted her. He eventually gave her a company credit card for emergencies in case they ran out of food or if she needed to buy more items for the facility.

According to documents, the owner noticed that the money Allison had spent on the credit card had increased significantly. There were unauthorized charges to places like Foot Locker, Amazon Prime, Fuji Hibachi, Sparklight and Ross.

Unauthorized charges were more than $3,000, according to documents.

Police said Allison’s story did not align with the owner’s and the other staff members’ statements.

For example, the officer asked Allison about a Ross charge of over $100, and she said she took it upon herself to buy a spa package for a staff member diagnosed with breast cancer. But the woman who supposedly received the gift said Allison had given her only a card and a small candle.