Woman who allegedly tried to rob a gas station using a lighter faces multiple charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman police say tried to rob a gas station while threatening an employee with a lighter has been charged with multiple crimes.

Rainee Willene Racehorse, 42, faces felony charges of assault with intent to commit a serious felony and possession of a stolen bank card, and misdemeanors for providing false information and resisting arrest.

Pocatello police responded to a call reporting an attempted robbery at a gas station on Bench Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. While en route, officers were informed that the woman had gone to another gas station, which was across the street from the one she tried to rob.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the woman, who identified herself as Rain Aguilar and, in speaking with two officers separately, gave two different birthdates, they said. She then told officers she had a room at a nearby motel, and provided officers with her room number.

The officers called the motel and identified the woman as Racehorse through her registration there.

Officers placed Racehorse under arrest on suspicion of providing false information.

After Racehorse was handcuffed, officers spoke with a cashier at the first gas station.

The employee said Racehorse tried to buy a pack of cigarettes, but her payment card was declined. Racehorse then asked to buy a $20 gift card, the affidavit says, but the card failed again.

Racehorse, the employee told officers, questioned him about the amount of money he had in his register. Then she put a cigarette lighter in his face, activated the flame, and said, “You need to give me the money. This is a robbery,” according to the affidavit.

The employee told officers that he told Racehorse to leave and watched her as she walked to the station directly across the street.

Racehorse was taken to Bannock County Jail, where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Though Racehorse has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Racehorse would face more than six years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman on Jan. 29.