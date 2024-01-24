You have to see this! Airport employee jumps over counter, fights managers - East Idaho News

CAFFEINE CHAOS — A woman who was recently fired from an Atlanta airport coffee shop was caught on camera attacking two of her former managers in a video that’s since gone viral.

Shacoria Elly, a former barista at Harvest & Grounds inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, got into an argument with a co-worker about espresso shots on Jan. 13, according to a police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

“The report says … Shacoria Elly became so angry that two of the store’s managers had to hold her back to stop her from attacking the other employee,” Fox 5 Atlanta stated.

In the video, Elly is seen hopping over the counter and trying to throw a chair, but luckily one of the manager’s quickly grabbed the chair before it was thrown.

News outlets said she was yelling at the managers to “Give me my stuff!” At one point, Elly tries to get past one of the managers and he throws her to the ground.

Elly was “terminated from her position” and airport security confiscated her badge, according to the police report.

The irate woman left after getting her bag and coat. She was not on the scene when police arrived.