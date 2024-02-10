$5,000 grant funds improvement project at local library - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A $5,000 grant from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation helped provide some improvements to the Bonneville County Library District’s Ammon branch.

The 7,000-square-foot Ammon location opened at 3015 South 25th East in October 2022. The Ammon Improvement Alliance, a nonprofit geared toward raising funds for various improvement projects in the city, applied for the grant and awarded it to the library district in Sept. 2023 to celebrate its first year of operation.

The library district used those funds to expand shelf space and build an ADA-compliant accessible ramp at the entrance of the building.

District director Michelle Tolman tells EastIdahoNews.com a local boy scout built 12 rolling bins for his Eagle project, which gave them extra space for picture books and permanent shelf space.

Though there was a pre-existing ramp, it was difficult for some elderly patrons to use it because they had to step onto the curb. Tolman says these improvements are a huge benefit to patrons.

“We really appreciate Rocky Mountain Power and the Ammon Improvement Alliance for making it possible for us to expand our ability to serve patrons,” Tolman says.

Since 1981, Bonneville County contracted with the city of Idaho Falls for library services. The district opted not to renew the contract when it expired on Sept. 30, 2022, which led to the creation of the Ammon branch and a 1,340-square-foot space at 250 South Skyline Drive in Idaho Falls.

After nearly 18 months of operation, Tolman says the Ammon branch has more than 12,000 patrons and has already catalogued 100,000 items, many of which have been donated by members of the community.

“It’s really growing quickly and people are excited to come and enjoy a library that’s closer to them and utilize some of the classes and resources we provide,” Tolman explains.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti says residents have spoken highly of the library over the last year. Having an amenity that gets people excited about reading is always a good thing, he says.

He and others helped launch the Ammon Improvement Alliance the same month the library opened. The purpose was to provide a way to fundraise for enhancement projects that would improve the quality of life for residents. One of its biggest priorities is getting a new swimming pool.

The library is also a project Coletti, who is president of the organization, wanted to focus on. When they heard about the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation’s grant, they decided to apply.

“I want to thank Mayor Coletti because he personally came and helped us many times and used his leadership to encourage people to donate good, quality books,” says Tolman. “It’s been a great partnership with the city of Ammon. They’ve always been very positive.”

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, left, with Bonneville Library District director Michelle Tolman, center, and unidentified man holding $5,000 check | Courtesy Michelle Tolman

Recent legislation aimed at restricting books that are harmful to minors has been a hot topic in the Legislature this session. If passed, it would let parents seek damages from libraries if their children are exposed to “harmful” materials, as defined in Idaho’s 1972 obscenity law. That definition includes “homosexuality,” nudity, masturbation and other sexual conduct.

Librarians across the state have said the bill isn’t workable and feel increased pressure because of what it would require.

One Meridian librarian told the Idaho Statesman the law would prevent teenage library employees from shelving books in adult sections, creating a burden for adult employees. Others said it would expose them to lawsuits and require them to hire attorneys.

“We cannot afford to have a separate area for adults,” Idaho Falls Public Library director Robert Wright said in a recent interview.

If the bill went into effect, Wright said it would close off the entire second floor of the library to people under 18 and they’d need to hire a staff member to check for IDs.

Tolman cites similar concerns, saying there are books in the Ammon branch dealing with “appropriate” adult topics that are popular and it would be difficult in a one-room library to prevent it from being seen.

“People know there’s an increase of sexual content everywhere in our society and they can regulate themselves,” she says. “We haven’t had a single book be challenged at all. We have some things we’ve moved because someone said, ‘This might be better for the adult section.’ We just listen to our patrons and provide books they’re interested in.”

Lawmakers say the goal isn’t to target librarians and they are working to clarify language in the bill that focuses on protecting minors.

Tolman is grateful to legislators for making those changes.

Still, she says it’s caused a bit of a stir among her staff and she wants to continue to have good discussions about where books should be placed so patrons can be informed.

“Our approach is to inform patrons about what kind of books we have so they can make the best decision for them. If a parent has any concerns, we make everything transparent so they can see what their kids are checking out,” she says.

Tolman is grateful for the community’s support and says they enjoy serving patrons.

“You are our library friends and anyone is welcome,” says Tolman. “We do activities all the time. We do everything we can to add value to our communities.”