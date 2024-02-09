'A grave threat': Traffic stop near Pocatello leads to drug bust - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An early-morning traffic stop resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs on Thursday.

Troopers with the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team (DHE) initiated the stop for an equipment violation near Pocatello, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

“During the stop, the occupants raised suspicion of criminal activity,” officials said.

A drug detection K9 reportedly alerted troopers to the odor of illegal drugs coming from inside the vehicle. As a result, troopers conducted a probable-cause search. Inside a spare tire, they discovered about 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 fentanyl pills.

“This seizure underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal drugs in our communities,” DHE Sergeant Curt Sproat stated in the news release. “The dangers associated with these illicit substances cannot be overstated as they pose a grave threat to public health and safety in our communities. We are committed to removing them from our streets.”

The drugs were seized, and the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigation.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can work towards a safer, drug-free environment for all,” Sproat said.