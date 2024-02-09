Retired firefighter who volunteers countless hours at soup kitchen is thanked for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a man affectionately known as “Mr. Bill.” It said:

“Mr.Bill” is a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and a former Idaho Falls Fire Chief & Fire Marshal. He has a very interesting story of his life. He also is devoted to working MANY MANY hours at the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. Mr. Bill displays so much compassion for the less fortunate in our area. He is very humble and never seeks recognition for his virtuous deeds. I strongly think it’s about time he gets a public acknowledgement for his dedication. I have had the opportunity to work closely with him as a volunteer at the soup kitchen.

We decided to surprise Mr. Bill and thank him for all he’s done. Check out the video in the player above!