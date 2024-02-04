Bannock County Sheriff’s Office phones temporarily offline, 911 still operating - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO — Crews are working to fix the phone lines at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office tonight; however, 911 calls are still working.

Incoming and outgoing calls from the BCSO’s main office are temporarily inoperable. The affected phone lines include administration, non-emergency, detention center and the civil division.

Experts from Lumen Technologies are working to determine the cause and fix the issue as quickly as possible.

The 911 system is unaffected by the outage because it is on a separate phone system than the admin lines.

We will provide an update as soon as possible.