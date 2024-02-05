Barricaded man surrenders after more than 90 minutes of negotiations with deputies - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Drive in Ammon after receiving reports of a man who was out of control. The reporting party advised the man was destroying items in the house and was possibly intoxicated and armed.

As deputies arrived, the man retreated into the residence by himself and would not come out. Information obtained on scene indicated the man may have access to a firearm but was the only person inside. At that time, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team was activated and responded. As a precaution, deputies contacted surrounding residences, a nearby school and businesses advising them to shelter in place.

Negotiators made contact with the subject by phone and at times verbally at the residence. After more than 90 minutes of negotiation, he agreed to exit and surrender to deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a situation near the intersection of Curlew Drive and Oak Ridge Drive.

Deputies are dealing with a barricaded person inside a home, according to Bonneville County Sgt. Bryan Lovell, and the public is asked to avoid Curlew Drive north of Chasewood Drive behind the Ammon Walmart and C-A-L Ranch.

This story will be updated as more information is released.