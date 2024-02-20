BYU-I student hit in crosswalk, man cited for inattentive driving - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 23-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student was transported to the hospital Friday after she was hit by a car while crossing the street.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on 2nd East and 5th South.

“A 22-year-old male driver was going northbound up 2nd East and didn’t see her in the crosswalk as she was crossing in the road,” Rexburg Police Asst. Chief Gary Hagen said. “He stated that she came out of nowhere.”

Both the driver and pedestrian are BYU-Idaho students.

A photo of the 2015 Honda Accord the driver was in shows damage to the windshield.

Hagen added that witnesses watched the pedestrian push the button to cross the street and she began to walk through the crosswalk when she was hit.

“She was evaluated by Madison EMS and they transport a majority, if not most, of their head injury or trauma patients to EIRMC. They transported her down there,” Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com.

She was later released from the hospital that night.

As for the driver, Hagen said he cooperated and remained on the scene. He was cited by police for inattentive driving. He voluntarily submitted to a blood draw, and there were no signs of impairment, Hagen said.

“We urge drivers to be aware and be cautious with pedestrian traffic, especially around the college campus,” Hagen added.