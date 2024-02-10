BYU-Idaho releases Winter 2024 enrollment numbers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Winter 2024 enrollment numbers for on-campus and online students.

The university estimates that approximately 19,500 students are living in Rexburg during the Winter 2024 Semester, with a total enrollment of 22,251 campus-based students. This number includes 17,578 campus-based students enrolled in face-to-face courses and 4,673 campus-based students enrolled in online courses and/or internships.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 11,494 male students and 10,757 female students (52 percent and 48 percent, respectively). The total number of married students is 4,921, comprising 22 percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 19,312 online students serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 41,563 total enrolled students at BYU-Idaho.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation and a high-value educational experience.