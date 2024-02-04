City of Pocatello to close oft-used downtown passage for repair - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Center Street underpass near Downtown Pocatello will be closed to vehicles as it undergoes repairs at the end of February.

The repairs will begin Feb. 20, according to a news release from the city, as the 12-inch cast iron water line, originally installed in 1934, is replaced. The city expects the work to be completed by the end of August, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The project, paid for primarily by a state grant and federal appropriation, will also replace the retaining wall on both sides of Center Street, sidewalks and handrails. Additionally, a stormwater mechanical building and a pedestrian bridge will be built.

During the construction, vehicles won’t be able to cross the underpass — they are encouraged to use either the Benton or Gould Street overpasses.

Construction crews will attempt to accommodate foot traffic through the underpass. Pedestrians will also lose access during portions of the project.

Residents with questions or comments about the project can direct them to the city’s engineering department at (208)234-6225.