Coroner identifies man who died in crash near Goshen - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — A local coroner has identified a man who died in a crash near Goshen.

According to Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts, the man is 80-year-old Robert Beal of Shelley. He said Beal was involved in a head-on collision and the cause of his death is under investigation.

RELATED | Man dead, deputy and woman taken to hospital following Bingham County crash

The incident happened after 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving one of their deputies with another vehicle in the 600 block of North 1100 East (Mountain View Road), south of Goshen, according to Idaho State Police.

Deputies provided emergency medical aid to Beal, who was the driver of a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500. He died due to his injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle was injured.

The deputy involved drove a marked sheriff’s Ford SUV, and she reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Both the passenger and the deputy were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, ISP said.

The sheriff’s office requested Idaho State Police to investigate the crash.

“The factors and dynamics of the incident are under investigation. However, preliminary findings indicate that the occupants of the Dodge Ram were not wearing seatbelts while the deputy did,” Idaho State Police said in the release.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said the deputy’s identity is not being released at this time as ISP continues to investigate what happened.