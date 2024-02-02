Man dead, deputy and woman taken to hospital following Bingham County crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

GOSHEN — Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving one of their deputies with another vehicle in the 600 block of North 1100 East (Mountain View Road), south of Goshen.

Arriving deputies located the crash and provided emergency medical aid to the male driver of a Ford F-250 pickup. The driver succumbed to his injuries.

The female passenger in the F-250 sustained injuries. The female deputy, who drove a marked Ford SUV, suffered serious injuries. Both females were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the Idaho State Police investigate the crash. The factors and dynamics of the incident are under investigation. However, preliminary findings indicate that the occupants of the F-250 were not wearing seatbelts while the deputy did.

The roadway remains closed for the investigation but is expected to open shortly. Motorists should avoid the area.

Shelley-Firth QRU, Firth Fire Department, Blackfoot Fire Department, and Blackfoot Ambulance assisted with the incident.