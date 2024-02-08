Missing girl found - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Izzebel Mathie has been found, Idaho Falls Police say. No further information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Izzebel Mathie was last seen at Taylorview Middle School on Wednesday afternoon and did not return home after school, according to a news release.

Izzebel is 12 years old, about 130 pounds, 5’4″, Hispanic, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty Naruto hoodie.

Anyone with information about Izzebel’s current whereabouts or who has seen her this evening is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.