Gov. Little appoints Bill Hancock to Fifth Judicial District - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE — Bill Hancock has been appointed as District Judge to the Fifth Judicial District, Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday.

The position Hancock will fill is chambered in Twin Falls County. He will replace District Judge Roger Harris, who retired. The Fifth Judicial District encompasses Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls Counties.

“I am truly grateful to Governor Little for appointing me to serve as a district judge in Twin Falls County,” Hancock said. “I look forward to working with the court staff and to serving the citizens of the Fifth Judicial District. I am committed to doing my part to uphold the long tradition of excellent judges who have served and still serve in this district.”

Hancock is a trial attorney with nearly 20 years of experience practicing complex civil litigation. Since 2017, he has worked as a civil litigation attorney for the Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho. He is a former partner with the Pocatello law firm Merrill & Merrill, where he practiced for 10 years. Hancock served on the steering committees for the Idaho Academy of Leadership for Lawyers and the Idaho Volunteer Lawyers Program. He attended the University of North Carolina Wilmington during his undergraduate studies and received his juris doctorate from Drake University, Iowa.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.