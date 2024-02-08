Idaho Falls man sentenced to federal prison after possessing child porn, attempted sex crimes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 49-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Monday for attempted sex crimes against a child.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Nathan Law to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

“Child predators will find no refuge in Idaho,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a news release. “Instead, they will find justice and a ticket to federal prison.”

Originally, Law was charged with six felonies for possessing child sexually exploitative material and four felonies for video voyeurism in Bonneville County in 2022.

Those charges were dropped after Law was indicted by a federal grand jury early last year on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Law pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child last year. The two other counts were dismissed due to a plea agreement.

According to court records, between July and September 2022, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered Law had downloaded thousands of images of child pornography over the internet.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Law’s home in December 2022 and found child porn on his electronic devices.

Law admitted not only that he downloaded the images but that he also had hidden a camera in his camp trailer bathroom and captured images of a minor girl using the shower, a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho said.

He told investigators that he had a pornography problem and that it has “gone too far.” He admitted to trying to film up the skirts of young girls at church.

Law also admitted to sharing child porn, including the images he produced with another Idaho Falls man, Che Miles. Miles was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison in September.

“This is the level of evil that we fight against – a man who would seek to create pornographic images of children,” said Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who oversees the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for Idaho. “We cannot pretend it doesn’t happen in our communities. This kind of exploitation must be stopped at every turn.”