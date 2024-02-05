Idaho State Police hiring troopers in eastern Idaho and across the state - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is hiring troopers to work across the state, including in several areas in eastern Idaho.

The police agency is actively recruiting for several open positions this month and asking interested men and women to apply.

“ISP is an enticing career choice for those interested in law enforcement or seasoned professionals seeking increased freedom and benefits,” says Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelley in a news release.

These are six ISP districts in the state. District 6 is based in Idaho Falls and covers ten counties with many troopers living in the areas they patrol.

“We’ve got people that live in Rexburg, Rigby, Shelley and other areas. We offer a lot of opportunities for people to apply and continue to live where they’re at in our district,” says District 6 Capt. Chris Weadick. “We have trooper openings in Idaho Falls and a big opening to fill in the Clark County, Dubois area.”

ISP troopers perform a variety of tasks including highway safety, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, K-9 operations, domestic highway enforcement, commercial vehicle safety and alcohol beverage control.

Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, retirement plan, deferred compensation and 401K, continuing education, paid time off and more.

“The heart of working at ISP lies in the camaraderie among our dedicated team members,” says Col. Kedrick Wills in a news release. “Despite the challenging work, the bonds we form foster a positive workplace, which helps us recognize our pivotal role in creating safer environments. This is more than a job; it’s a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Applications for trooper positions will be accepted until Feb. 27. The next academy class is scheduled to begin in June, with additional testing dates for invited applicants starting in early spring.

You can find out more and apply for positions here. If you are interested in working in District 6 and have questions, call (208) 528-3401 and ask for Capt. Chris Weadick or Lt. Marvin Crain.