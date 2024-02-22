Jerome man killed in head-on crash - East Idaho News

JEROME — One man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a head-on collision Wednesday evening.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on 700 North, north of Jerome, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 36-year-old man from Jerome was driving west on 700 N in a Subaru Crosstrek. The Subaru crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevy pickup truck head-on, according to police.

The man driving the Subaru died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy, a 30-year-old man from Hagerman, was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.

The roadway was blocked for about two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.