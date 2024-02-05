King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace announces - East Idaho News

(CNN) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The update came after Charles, 75, attended a London hospital for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.

Tests were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Monday. A royal source told CNN that the form of cancer detected was not prostate cancer, but did not specify further.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business

and official paperwork as usual,” it added.

The King spent three nights at the London Clinic, a private hospital near Regent’s Park, for his recent procedure and was previously said to be “doing well” following the stint.

The royal source added that the King returned from Sandringham, England, on Monday morning to begin outpatient treatment in London.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.