LIVE UPDATES | Day 4: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones in 2004 - East Idaho News

Day four of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

UPDATES

11:11 a.m. Collins has reviewed photos of Reo’s torso. Those pictures have been shown to the jury — “published.”

11:06 a.m. During interviews, detectives questioned Reo and his father, Lawrence Wilde. Both were checked for defensive wounds and photographed. Collins is now reviewing images — I believe of Reo and Lawrence.

11:05 a.m. Collins was a detective involved in the investigation. His immediate job was to interview Reo Wilde — Jones’ boyfriend at the time of her murder.

11:04 a.m. State now calls Pocatello PD detective Capt. Bill Collins.

11:03 a.m. Defense clarifies that the arrest was made 10 years after Jones’ murder — which is when Howe saw the scars.

11 a.m. State has recalled Kirk Howe, former Pocatello PD. He is testifying about scars on Compher’s arms. He believes the cars were defensive wounds acquired during an attack on Nori Jones.

9:40 a.m. Trial will be back on the record at 10:45 a.m. with some DNA and forensics experts expected to testify for the following State.