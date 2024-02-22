LIVE UPDATES | Day 2: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones in 2004 - East Idaho News

Day two of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

Nori Jones (left) and Brad Compher

UPDATES

10:09 a.m.. morning recess. back in 10

10:09 a.m. Daniels identified as a cut screen and opened window as the “point of entry.”

10:05 a.m. Daniels suggests the positioning of Jones’ body, based on training he received after investigating this crime, suggests a certain type of crime. Radford seems to be waiting to get that information out of Daniels.

10:01 a.m. There was blood “everywhere” — “all over the body,” the wall, headboard. Daniels clearly becoming emotional. He looks up toward the ceiling while taking a moment to breathe.

10 a.m. Daniels describes his arrival at Jones’ home to investigate an unattended death. Upon entering the home, Daniels found an “obviously dead,” naked woman.

9:51 a.m. Daniels testifies to PPD’s standards for securing a crime scene and evidence.

9:49 a.m. “Ballpark” estimation: Daniels investigated around 100 crime scenes in his time as a PPD detective.

Retired Pocatello PD detective Ralph Daniels testifies during day 2 of the trial. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

9:48 a.m. Daniels had been a PPD detective for four months at the time of Jones’ murder. Johnathan Radford questioning this witness.

9:47 a.m. State’s next witness: Detective Ralph Daniels, retired, from the Pocatello Police Department.

9:43 a.m. Raatz says, the morning Jones’ was found dead, he saw a “transient” man walking with his dog near Jones’ home. Says that was not the norm for their neighborhood.

9:41 a.m. Andrew confirms the man Raatz saw “tampering” with the light was in his 30s. Raatz says 20s or 30s — somewhere in there.

9:34 a.m. Defense attorney Scott Andrew asks if Raatz’s dog had barked the nights prior to Jones’ death. He says, yes.

9:34 a.m. Raatz says Nori always parked behind her house, which had been illuminated by Raatz’s light. After it was tampered with, the area was “pitch black.”

9:33 a.m. Raatz describes the person who tampered with his light as a caucasian, in his 30s — “kinda dirty.”

9:31 a.m. Raatz believes someone “tampered” with his exterior light four or five days before Nori’s murder — in the middle of the day. They were driving “A little truck.”

9:29 a.m. George Raatz, Nori’s neighbor, testifies that his dog barked “uncontrollably” toward Nori’s house from around 2 a.m. until around 6 a.m. Sept. 28, 2004.

9:27 a.m. Due to technical difficulties, I am getting a late start. One witness has testified — Leon Holmes, a Pocatello FD paramedic — providing specifics regarding the condition of Jones’ body when he arrived. He quickly determined she was dead.