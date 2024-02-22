 LIVE UPDATES | Day 2: Murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones in 2004 - East Idaho News

Day 2 of murder trial for Brad Compher, man accused of killing Nori Jones in 2004

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Compher trial, day 2
Brad Compher stands for the jury during day 2 of the Nori Jones murder trial. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
Day two of the trial for Brad Compher is underway in Bannock County. Compher is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon enhancement for the 2004 stabbing death of 25-year-old Nori Jones. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kalama Hines is in the courtroom and will update this story with the latest developments all afternoon.

Nori Jones (left) and her accused killer, Brad Compher
Nori Jones (left) and Brad Compher

10:09 a.m.. morning recess. back in 10

10:09 a.m. Daniels identified as a cut screen and opened window as the “point of entry.”

10:05 a.m. Daniels suggests the positioning of Jones’ body, based on training he received after investigating this crime, suggests a certain type of crime. Radford seems to be waiting to get that information out of Daniels.

10:01 a.m. There was blood “everywhere” — “all over the body,” the wall, headboard. Daniels clearly becoming emotional. He looks up toward the ceiling while taking a moment to breathe.

10 a.m. Daniels describes his arrival at Jones’ home to investigate an unattended death. Upon entering the home, Daniels found an “obviously dead,” naked woman.

9:51 a.m. Daniels testifies to PPD’s standards for securing a crime scene and evidence.

9:49 a.m. “Ballpark” estimation: Daniels investigated around 100 crime scenes in his time as a PPD detective.

Compher day 2 Det. Daniels
Retired Pocatello PD detective Ralph Daniels testifies during day 2 of the trial. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

9:48 a.m. Daniels had been a PPD detective for four months at the time of Jones’ murder. Johnathan Radford questioning this witness.

9:47 a.m. State’s next witness: Detective Ralph Daniels, retired, from the Pocatello Police Department.

9:43 a.m. Raatz says, the morning Jones’ was found dead, he saw a “transient” man walking with his dog near Jones’ home. Says that was not the norm for their neighborhood.

9:41 a.m. Andrew confirms the man Raatz saw “tampering” with the light was in his 30s. Raatz says 20s or 30s — somewhere in there.

9:34 a.m. Defense attorney Scott Andrew asks if Raatz’s dog had barked the nights prior to Jones’ death. He says, yes.

9:34 a.m. Raatz says Nori always parked behind her house, which had been illuminated by Raatz’s light. After it was tampered with, the area was “pitch black.”

9:33 a.m. Raatz describes the person who tampered with his light as a caucasian, in his 30s — “kinda dirty.”

9:31 a.m. Raatz believes someone “tampered” with his exterior light four or five days before Nori’s murder — in the middle of the day. They were driving “A little truck.”

9:29 a.m. George Raatz, Nori’s neighbor, testifies that his dog barked “uncontrollably” toward Nori’s house from around 2 a.m. until around 6 a.m. Sept. 28, 2004.

9:27 a.m. Due to technical difficulties, I am getting a late start. One witness has testified — Leon Holmes, a Pocatello FD paramedic — providing specifics regarding the condition of Jones’ body when he arrived. He quickly determined she was dead.

Brad Compher trial, day 2
Compher looks around the courtroom during day 1 of the Nori Jones murder trial. Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

