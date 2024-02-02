Luke Bryan to perform at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Luke Bryan is coming to Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Thursday, Aug. 1 for his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour, including special guests Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, and Alana Springsteen.

Tickets for this monumental country concert in Idaho Falls go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours.

Luke Bryan found professional success as a songwriter before delivering his debut album, ‘I’ll Stay Me,’ in 2007. He followed with the acclaimed albums ‘Doin’ My Thing,’ ‘Tailgates & Tanlines,’ ‘Crash My Party’ and ‘Kill the Lights,’ the last of which produced a record-breaking six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

In late 2017, Bryan released his fourth album to top the Billboard Top 200, ‘What Makes You Country,’ before debuting as a judge for a revived American Idol early the following year.