Man appears in court after being accused of aiding and abetting murder at Ririe-area rest stop - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 61-year-old man appeared in court Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury regarding the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton.

Gerald Hamlin of Puyallup, Washington, appeared for an initial appearance on Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Brendon Taylor.

Hamlin was indicted on one count of principal to first-degree murder, one count of accessory to first-degree murder, and one count of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

Taylor read and explained Hamlin’s charges to him, during which Hamlin seemed to tear up and become emotional.

A warrant was issued for Hamlin’s arrest on Jan. 26. He was arrested in Kitsap County, Washington, where he waived extradition and was eventually booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

During his court appearance, Hamlin asked Taylor if he would lower his bond so he could “go take care of some of (his) business.”

Taylor denied the request and kept Hamlin’s bond at $500,000. Hamlin is expected to appear for a District Court arraignment on Feb. 20.

Background

The body of Morey Pelton was found on May 13, 2022, at the Lane Clark Rest Area along U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

According to Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, Pelton was found deceased from a single gunshot wound.

Randy Larkin was indicted on July 14, 2022, on one count of first-degree murder in the case.

The next day, he was arrested at a residence in Chubbuck and taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on a $1 million bond. Larkin pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Because both Larkin and Hamlin’s indictments are sealed, little information about the investigation is known to the public.

We do know that Hamlin’s indictment alleges he knew that Larkin killed Pelton and did not tell police.

It also alleges he “did willfully destroy text message(s) between the defendant and another suspect, knowing that the text message(s) were about to be produced, used or discovered as evidence.”

Larkin’s jury trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 12.

Though Larkin and Hamlin have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Larkin and Hamlin could both face life in prison or the death penalty.