‘My Life Outdoors’ contest invites teens to share their outdoor adventures - East Idaho News

BOISE — Idaho Public Television has announced a multimedia contest meant to allow young explorers to “share their outdoor adventures,” according to a news release from IPTV.

IPTV has partnered with LifeOutdoors (an environmental education, research and advocacy nonprofit), the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Press, to introduce “an exciting opportunity” for Idaho teens aged 13 to 18.

“This initiative aims to celebrate the profound connection between Idaho’s youth and the environment while encouraging others to embark on their own outdoor journeys,” network officials said in the news release.

The “My Life Outdoors: Teen Multimedia Contest” contest invites teens to share their adventures through written essays and video submissions.

“All encounters with nature are welcomed and celebrated,” officials stated.

From the triumph of a challenging hike to the excitement of reeling in a big catch while fishing; the exhilaration of navigating whitewater rapids or the serenity of embracing the beauty of a mountain sunset, participants are encouraged to create compelling narratives about the environment and its affects to our well-being.

Dick Jordan, executive director and founder of LifeOutdoors, is passionate about the importance of connecting kids with nature.

“Research has conclusively shown that spending time outdoors is crucial for our mental health. Young individuals who immerse themselves in nature, whether in their living spaces, workplaces or recreational areas, inherently grasp these benefits,” Jordan explains. “I want to give them a mic, a voice, a stage to tell the world that nature nurtures,”

Running from Feb. 8 to March 27, the contest is what organizers call STREAM: an interdisciplinary fusion of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and language arts.

Brad Pearson, Idaho Public Television

“Having worked with teenagers for almost 45 years, I’ve come to realize that teens crave content that is rich in relationships and adventures. I’ve seen young people blossom when they are empowered and challenged, so that’s why I’ve tried to create those kinds of opportunities,” Jordan said.

This contest is more than just a competition, organizers say. It’s a “gateway” for young adventurers to discover the “transformative power of the outdoors.”

“Through their unique outdoor odysseys, these teenagers not only celebrate their bond with nature but also ignite inspiration, underscoring the vital message that nature grants us resilience and joy amid life’s complexities,” according to the news release.

Participants will compete for prizes, awarded for the first-place video submission, first-place written submission and the ultimate grand prize.

The grand prize winner will receive a $500 student scholarship. Additionally, they and their family will be treated to an unforgettable adventure, courtesy of Sawtooth Adventure Company. The trip will include a day-long rafting trip on the Salmon River for a family of four and a two-night stay in Stanley at Stanley Stays.

Participants can submit their entries via Google Form on the contest’s official website, where they will also find detailed guidelines and the Official Contest Rules and FAQs.