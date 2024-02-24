New details emerge after Archer man charged for allegedly downloading child pornography - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 34-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after officials say he downloaded and viewed child pornography.

Emmanuel Acosta Perez was charged with five felony counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

On Oct. 11, the Idaho Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip was connected to the phone number of a person who lives in Madison County, later identified as Perez.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Perez possessed videos and images of child pornography showing boys between the ages of seven and 14 in sexual situations with each other and with adults.

On Feb. 15, the deputy saw Perez driving in Rexburg and stopped him in the AT&T parking lot with help from other deputies and Rexburg patrol officers.

Perez was taken into custody, and deputies attempted to interview him with translation assistance from an officer at the Rigby Police Department.

Perez refused to speak to investigators without a lawyer. He was then booked into the Madison County Jail. While searching his phone, deputies found more child pornography in the deleted photos and videos folder.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28. If convicted, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

Though Perez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.