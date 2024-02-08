Pony Express unveils new Pocatello car wash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A car wash owned by local Idahoans has opened for business in the Gate City.

Pony Express Car Wash’s new location is at 550 East Clark Street.

“We appreciate the support from our people,” said Kyle Benson, partner at Pony Express Car Wash, at the ribbon cutting Tuesday evening. “Our customers are super important to us.”

Benson spoke highly of the new facility and said it offered features that the Chubbuck Pony Express location didn’t.

One of these features was a Petit high-pressure wash system. Benson said this system was designed to wrap all the way around the car from start to finish.

“It’s pretty cool to see,” Benson said. “(It’s a) highly technical piece of equipment.”

With additional locations in Idaho Falls and Ammon and a new one opening in Blackfoot on Monday, the business will have five locations throughout eastern Idaho. Additionally, a Rexburg location is in the works, according to Pony Express’s list of locations.

With so many different car washes opening in the area, Benson spoke to what sets Pony Express apart.

One unique aspect, Benson said, is that managers focus on finding the best equipment and products, only using tested name-brand items.

“We go in, and we try to hand-select the very best of each type of equipment that’s available for washing people’s cars so that we can give our customers the very best product,” Benson said.

Benson also said that he came from a background in water treatment, so he’s passionate about water conservation. Pony Express reuses its water in aspects of the car wash before using new water for the final finish.

Pony Express Car Wash offers three different levels of wash: the Little Pony for $9, the Show Pony for $17 and the Triple Crown for $19.

The Little Pony is just a surface-level cleaning, while the Show Pony wash adds some of the finishing products offered by Pony Express. The Triple Crown offers tire shine and ceramic coating.

“The top two washes start adding products to your car that not only help them shine and protect them more, but they also help them to stay clean longer,” Benson said.

Benson said that he and his brothers/partners, Travis and Mark Benson, are Idaho natives, with their family being here since 1880. They want the community to have access to the best car wash they can possibly get.

“We just want to treat the people that we grew up with to the best product,” Benson said.