Protesters gather at the Bannock County Courthouse - East Idaho News

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A group of people have been protesting in front of a local courthouse.

The protesters have been standing in front of the Bannock County Courthouse on weekends in Pocatello for about the last 12 weeks.

The group has been protesting for Palestine by chanting and yelling through a mega-phone while holding signs as drivers pass by.

Rachael Steineckert is one of the protesters.

She says they are trying to spread awareness about what’s currently going on in Palestine. For the most part, the response has been positive.

“We have people rolling down their windows and screaming like ‘Free Palestine,’ so mostly really positive and we have new people joining us every week,” Steineckert says.

She says they are at the same place, same time every Saturday.